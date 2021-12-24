Fyooz Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $348,151.58 and $162,826.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

