Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,462.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

