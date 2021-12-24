GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $30.62 million and $1.42 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

