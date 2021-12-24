GamerCoin Reaches Market Cap of $32.15 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

