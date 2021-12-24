Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,658.97

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,658.97 ($127.61) and traded as high as £101.07 ($133.53). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £100.30 ($132.51), with a volume of 40,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($165.15) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,658.97 and its 200 day moving average price is £108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($131.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,034.46).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.