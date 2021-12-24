Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,639 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of Garrett Motion worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,673,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,529,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.