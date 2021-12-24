Gas (GAS) Price Hits $6.54 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $6.54 or 0.00012831 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $66.19 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

