Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 114.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,162 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.17% of Generac worth $43,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.29. 391,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,770. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.47 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

