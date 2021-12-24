General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

