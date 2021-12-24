GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $43,365.02 and $16.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,185,965 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.