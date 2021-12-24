Gentarium (GTM) Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $181,753.35 and $18.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,986,790 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

