Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

