GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 10.6% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $493,870.16 and approximately $1,418.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.25 or 1.00000715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00317667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00054995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

