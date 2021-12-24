GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $56,525.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,032,404 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

