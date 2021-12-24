Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the lowest is $39.55 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

GTY stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

