Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.54

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.54 and traded as high as C$52.52. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$52.21, with a volume of 389,165 shares trading hands.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

