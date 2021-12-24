Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 705.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

