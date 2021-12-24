Glitch (GLCH) Market Capitalization Hits $54.17 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Glitch has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

