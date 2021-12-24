Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.44.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $116,843,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 59.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after buying an additional 464,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

GLBE opened at $60.86 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

