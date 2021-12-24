Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $311,692.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $311,692.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

