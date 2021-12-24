GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $422,821.45

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $422,821.45 and approximately $232.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,185.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.08026934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00319121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.34 or 0.00889580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00400342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00252117 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

