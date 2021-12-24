Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Trading Down 0.9%

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. 3,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 59,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 57.82 and a quick ratio of 57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.