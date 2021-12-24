Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.60 Million

Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post sales of $497.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.55 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

