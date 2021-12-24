Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 60.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $18,659.64 and $22.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

