Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,401.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $26,401.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 153.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00317692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,784,829 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

