Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,119.80

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $154,119.80 and approximately $32,515.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

