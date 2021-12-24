Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stake Cut by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

