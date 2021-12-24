Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned about 5.31% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 282,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

GSST stock remained flat at $$50.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.