Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is MONECO Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

GSLC stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

