Golem (GLM) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $485.93 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00210525 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

