Govi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Govi has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,030,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

