Graco Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Graco has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

