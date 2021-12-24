GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $27,641.51 and approximately $21.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,809,775 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

