Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.32. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 45,826 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$140.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

