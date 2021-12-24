Gridcoin (GRC) Market Cap Tops $4.17 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $12,910.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 431,495,400 coins and its circulating supply is 400,842,368 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

