Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Grin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,035.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.12 or 0.07951523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00317436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.00890213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00403415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00253451 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,459,700 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

