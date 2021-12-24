Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $9.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 689,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 250,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

