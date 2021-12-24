Gulden Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $11,912.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00318545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,487,686 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

