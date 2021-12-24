GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

