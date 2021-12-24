GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $10.17. GWG shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 25,076 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GWG by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

