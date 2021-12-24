GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

SPB stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.