GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,592 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

