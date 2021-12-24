GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,125 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

