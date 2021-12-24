GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

