GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average is $198.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $488,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,764 shares of company stock valued at $38,629,321. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

