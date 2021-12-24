GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,672 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 22.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

