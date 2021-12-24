GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

