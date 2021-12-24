GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $238.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

