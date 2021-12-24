GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,090,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nutanix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,211 shares of company stock worth $11,845,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

