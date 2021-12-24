GWM Advisors LLC Sells 29,609 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

